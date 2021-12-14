As the Killeen area continues to experience patches of dense fog, motorists are advised to be extra cautious driving Tuesday morning.
A dense fog advisory has not been issued by the National Weather Service as of 9:30 a.m., but NWS meteorologist Madison Gordon said it never hurts to be cautious on the road as the area continues to experience patches of fog.
“Of course, take it slow; allow yourself a few extra minutes to get where you need to go,” Gordon said by phone Tuesday morning. “Make sure you’re using low beams or fog lights if you got those and just be extra cautious on the road today.”
Three wrecks were reported on Watercrest Road near Clear Creek Road in Killeen at about 9:40 a.m. Tuesday, according to police radio communications.
Gordon said a few isolated patches of dense fog could continue through the lunch hour before it improves.
Tuesday’s weather will be mostly cloudy, she said, with high temperatures in the mid-70s and south winds at 10 to 15 mph.
“We could get a few (wind) gusts but probably nothing past 20 miles per hour,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.