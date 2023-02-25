Downtown Killeen was the home of Motown for a few hours Saturday night as great music and good food welcomed families to come and stroll the sidewalks and meet friends.
Fort Worth comedian Byron “Suga Daddy” Armstrong worked the crowd before some talented acts took the stage on East Avenue D.
“We’re gonna have some real music, up in here,” he said.
“We live on base and heard about Motown Downtown and wanted to be a part of it,” Lauren Hodges said. “My husband, River, is stationed at Fort Hood and we wanted to take in a little entertainment.”
Rhythm and blues music pumped through speakers in downtown Killeen as people danced, laughed and sang. Several tiny dancers “got their groove on” while dancing to the music.
Saturday’s lineup for the event included Groove Knight, considered one of the best classic Motown groups in Texas; Royce Montgomery, who performed at last year’s event and Sandra “Black Diamond” Hawkins.
Other featured musicians included local flautist Richard Hegens, Lady SongBird Jinda and Stretch Musik Band.
True to its advertising, the event was a funk-filled celebration of great soul music as well as the classic songs by The Temptations, Aretha Franklin and many others in between.
Street vendors with a variety of menus had lines of hungry people waiting to taste their creations. There was brisket and beans, street tacos and barbacoa, hot dogs and popcorn and lots of other delicious offerings.
A car show with dozens of onlookers was set up along D Street. With hoods up and polished fenders that sparkled in the setting sun, picture takers were everywhere. Restored car enthusiasts had plenty of questions as they strolled down the rows of vehicles.
“This is great fun,” Alayah Mendoza said. “I brought the kids and I’m definitely down for next year.”
