The first weekend in March is bringing plenty to do to residents in the Killeen-Fort Hood area. Run a 5K for colon cancer awareness, check out the Fort Hood Spouse’s Club annual Wild West Night, take the family to downtown Killeen for Motown Downtown, or visit the traveling circus. More information on these and more in the listing.
Local Events
- The Carden International Circus will be March 4-6 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. There will be featured performances, exotic animals, feats of athleticism and more. Pre-sale seats are $10 while supplies last, general admission for adults is $20 and kids is $10. Go to https://tickets.spectacularcircus.com/affiliate/website/ to purchase in advance.
- The Fort Hood Spouses’ Club is hosting its annual Wild West Night: A Night Under the Lone Star from 6 to 10 p.m. March 4 at the Farris Wheel, 13682 Maxdale Road, Killeen. There will be food, entertainment, drinks, a silent auction, door prizes, and more at this event. Tickets are $35 per person, and proceeds go toward the club’s community outreach grants. Go to https://bit.ly/3hwaple to purchase tickets.
- The Carter BloodCare Blood Drive will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 4 in the front parking lot of Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, 850 W. Central Texas Expressway. Go to https://bit.ly/3HxZO3X to register.
- The Lonestar Gun Show will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 5 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 6 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. Admission is $7 for adults and kids 12 and under are free. Go to http://www.lonestargunshows.com for more information.
- The Colon Cancer Awareness 5K Run/Walk will be at 8 a.m. March 5 at Lion’s Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen. Cost is $20 and proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society. Go to https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Killeen/ColonCancerAwarenessRunWalk to register in advance.
- The Motown Downtown event will be from 4 to 8 p.m. March 5 on East Avenue D in downtown Killeen. There will be music, dancing, opportunities to support local businesses, family fun, and more at this free event. Attendees are encouraged to bring outdoor lawn chairs.
- Killeen ISD will host a Job Fair from 8:30 a.m. to noon March 5 at Harker Heights High School, 1001 E. Farm-to-Market 2410. Attendees should bring a resume and expect to have interviews on-site. To register, go to www.killeenisd.org/jobfair.
- The Copperas Cove High School Excel Club and Team Jlyons will host a Hobby and Collectibles Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 13 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B. Participants will be able to buy or conduct trades from other collectors and vendors for trading cards, memorabilia, action figures, and more. There will also be an “Introduction to Pokémon” at 11 a.m. and “Introduction to Magic” at 1 p.m. for those interested in learning to play. Admission is $1 for adults and free for kids 12 and under. Proceeds benefit future Excel Club and Team Jlyons community projects. Text 254-290-0730 for more information.
- The Spring Community Garage Sale will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 19 throughout Harker Heights. Residents are invited to host a garage sale at their homes or are welcome to shop around the city. Email sgibbs@harkerheights.gov for more information.
- Liv and Let Live Yoga, 3803 Levy Lane in Killeen, hosts Yoga for Those Who Serve from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every second Thursday of the month. This free class is for military, first responders, healthcare workers, and teachers of all skill levels.
- The Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Avenue D in Temple, hosts its Country and Western Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday of the month at. Admission is $5 per person and is open to adults only. Coffee and punch are provided. Guests are invited to bring a snack to share.
- The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
- The Copperas Cove Youth Advisory Council is hosting its annual Daddy Daughter Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. March 5 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B. Tickets the day of the event are $25 per couple, $5 per additional daughter, and $10 per additional dad. There will be raffle prizes, free food and drinks, games, a live DJ, and more. Formal attire is recommended.
- The Casey Memorial Library, 3202 761st Tank Battalion Ave. on Fort Hood, is hosting a Teen 3D Pen Art Challenge from noon to 2 p.m. March 5. Teens ages 13 to 17 are welcome to attend this free event. Pre-registration is required by calling 254-284-4921.
- The Copperas Cove Parks and Recreations Spring Break Camp will be from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 14-18 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B. Cost is $72 per child and registration is open to kids ages 5- 12. Attendees will play games, make arts and crafts, and enjoy indoor/outdoor activities. Stop by the office to register in advance. Call 254-542, 2719 for more information.
- Axe Monkeys Fort Hood, 1707 Dubroc Drive in Killeen, hosts Family Night from 2 to 8 p.m. every Sunday. Families can enjoy 40% off lane rentals during this time. Go to https://axemonkeys.com/ft-hood-killeen/ for more information.
- The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting weekly, in-person children’s programs through the month of March including: Baby Time at 10 a.m. Tuesdays; Story Time for ages 2- 6 at 10 a.m. Wednesdays; and Toddler Time at 10 a.m. Thursdays. Call 254-953-5496 to register. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on the library’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. The Virtual/In-Person Book Discussion Club is at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov to join.
- The Killeen Public Library hosts Game Days for adults to socialize over cards, board games, and dominoes from 1 to 3 p.m. every Friday at the Main Library, 205 E. Church Ave. The Main Library will also host weekly, in-person children’s programs throughout the month of March. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for more information.
- The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., is hosting STEAM Stories at 10:30 a.m. March 5, featuring weather-related experiments and fun.
- The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s drive-in lineup, showing nightly from March 4- 10, will be “Dog” at 7 p.m. and “Uncharted” at 8:45 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
Local Music
- Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Scooter Dubec and Sterling Country from 8 p.m. to midnight March 4. Cover: $10. Kris Gordon will perform from 9 p.m. to midnight March 5. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8 to 11 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
- Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music by local artists every Friday and Saturday night. Chupacabra also hosts Open Mic Night for acoustic music and comedy every Monday from 7 to 10 p.m.
- Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by the Hot Pickin’ 57’s at 7 p.m. March 5, and John Bohlin and the Fairweather Friends at 5 p.m. March 6.
- Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Landon Heights from 6 to 9 p.m. March 4, Lady in the Men’s Room from 6 to 9 p.m. March 5, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. March 6.
- The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts Music and Karaoke Night with DJ Time from 7 to 10 p.m. every Wednesday. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
- Fred T. Venable VFW Post 3393, 424 County Road 4931 in Kempner, hosts live karaoke with Michael Gordon from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday. No cover.
Local Markets
- The Central Texas Farmers Market occurs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Sunday at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
- Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
- The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. This month’s theme is Fiesta Family Day and will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 5. Attendees will learn about Mexican cultural heritage and traditions through crafts, activities, and a chance to view the “Aliento a Tequila” exhibit. Go to www.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
- The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
- The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. A special exhibition, “Dinosaur Train: The Traveling Exhibit,” based on the television series, is on display now to May 1. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
- The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go to www.texasranger.org for more information.
- The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is hosting Paper Quilting for Kids during normal business hours. This event is free and no reservations are required. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
