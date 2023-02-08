The second annual Motown in Downtown is coming to Killeen later this month, and deadlines to participate are getting close.
In January, city officials announced plans for the event which runs from 4 to 8 p.m. Feb. 25 at Santa Fe Plaza on East Avenue D.
Motown Downtown “will be a funk-filled celebration of great soul music, showcasing some of Central Texas’ finest entertainers,” according to officials.
In addition to the car show and plenty of food and craft vendors, organizers plan a best-dressed competition, live entertainment and more. City officials expect it to be an opportunity for family fun and support for local downtown businesses.
Visitors can expect to hear some of Motown’s biggest hits from recording artists like The Temptations, Michael Jackson, Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Smokey Robinson and many more. A selection of local bands will keep crowds entertained all evening.
The event is the first of 12 that will be produced or co-sponsored by the City of Killeen for the 2023 Downtown Events Series.
More information on Motown in Downtown or other upcoming Downtown Events, can be found at www.killeentexas.gov/DowntownEvents or by contacting Levallois Hamilton, community engagement coordinator, at 254-501-7758.
