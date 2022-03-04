After years of negotiations, the effort to bring a new grocery store to north Killeen is still ongoing and it’s unclear how close to reality a new supermarket is to coming to the northern part of town.
The construction of a new grocery store will fill the gaps that were left there when two north Killeen grocery stores — H-E-B and IGA — closed down in 2019, forcing thousands of local residents to travel to other parts of Killeen for their grocery needs.
Killeen Councilwoman Mellisa Brown commented on a recent Herald Facebook post Wednesday that the City Council received an update saying the developers hoped to break ground by the end of March. Brown said the Killeen Economic Development Corporation is currently trying to set up a meeting on March 15 to receive a more detailed update about the project. Brown said in a interview on Friday there may be a delay in the groundbreaking and more information wouldn’t be available until after the meeting.
John Crutchfield, executive director of the Killeen EDC, said in previous reports the roughly 30-acre site for the possible new store sits at 38th Avenue and Rancier Avenue, where a Killeen movie theater once stood.
The developer of the project is the Houston-based Lovett Commercial, which has done three prior deals with the city, including the Walmart Supercenter and adjacent stores at Killeen Crossing at Bunny Trail in southwest Killeen.
At 38th and Rancier, the land was previously home to Northside 10 Cinema movie theater complex, which closed in December 1999 and caught fire in March 2004. Investigators determined the fire to be arson and the site was demolished.
Officials said previously the potential grocery store in north Killeen would be 60,000 square feet, and it’s not a Walmart, but they never publicly named the potential grocery store.
In a previous interview, Killeen EDC officials called it “regional grocer,” but have declined to name the business while negotiations are ongoing to get the grocery company to formally agree to a deal.
“We have been trying to get a store out here really since the first two stores closed,” Crutchfeild said in an interview Wednesday.
In December 2020, more than two years ago, the negotiations were first reported by the Herald.
“Collectively, we have to be prepared to offer a developer the correct incentive package to encourage development,” Crutchfield said. “Those incentives might include paying for some of the infrastructure cost and limited sales tax refunds.” he said.
The developer was unable to comment and could not release any new details this week.
The property in question also sits in a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone which would allow for a board to vote to give additional incentives or rebates.
In October 2021, the land was under review by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as to whether it is a wetland. Wetlands act as watersheds and reduce the flood risk of an area. However, once removed, such land poses a risk to the surrounding area with increased flood potential.
“We have been told by the developer that the wetlands issue has been resolved to their satisfaction.” Crutchfield said Wednesday.
