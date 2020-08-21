COPPERAS COVE — After a brief stint of re-opening, Cinergy Cinemas and Entertainment in Copperas Cove re-opened its doors again Thursday night.
The theater had three showings of the new movie “Unhinged.”
Traci Hoey, vice president of marketing for Cinergy, said in a news release that the theater re-opened May 9, but since there were no new movies it temporarily closed again on July 4, open only for private events.
Beginning today, the theater will screen “The Tax Collector.”
Other movies expected soon are “New Mutants” and “Tenet,” Hoey said.
The theater opened with a limited menu, a full-service bar and axe throwing lanes.
Also today, Cinemark at Market Heights in Harker Heights and Regal Killeen will re-open their doors after almost five months of being closed down due to coronavirus.
