Movies In Your Park_Square - 3

The Movies in Your Park is hosting another free movie watch on Friday.

 Courtesy Photo

The Killeen Recreation Department will be continuing the free “Movies in Your Park” series on Friday at the Killeen Athletic Complex, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.

The city is showing the free movies every other Friday in June and July. It started June 9 and will be end July 23.

Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.