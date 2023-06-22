The Killeen Recreation Department will be continuing the free “Movies in Your Park” series on Friday at the Killeen Athletic Complex, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
The city is showing the free movies every other Friday in June and July. It started June 9 and will be end July 23.
It allows family and friends to enjoy films outside in a fun setting.
The event continues Friday night with the Disney movie “Lightyear.”
On July 7, “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” will be shown.
On July 21, “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” will be shown.
Seating for the films begin at 7:30 p.m. with movies starting shortly after dusk.
It is encouraged that attendees bring own blankets, chairs, snacks and refreshments, but there will be vendors at the showings to provide food and crafts for purchase.
For more information about Movies in Your Park call Recreation Services at 254-501-6390 or visit www.KilleenTexas.gov/Rec.
