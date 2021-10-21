It’s one week before Halloween festivities and things are kicking off this weekend with a Zombie Run 5K, free movies in the park with “Hocus Pocus” showing at Copperas Cove City Park or “Raya and the Last Dragon” at the Harker Heights Community Park, as well as the return of Amy’s Attic Self Storage’s annual Fall Food Truck Fest. Details on these and more below.
Local Events
The Herps Exotic Reptile and Pet Expo will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 23 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St., Temple. Thousands of reptiles, amphibians, inverts, small mammals, feeders, and supplies will be available for sale to the public. Tickets can be purchased at the door and are $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 5-12, and 4 and under are free.
The sixth annual Fall Food Truck Festival will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 23 at Amy’s Attic Self Storage, 3524 Farm-to-Market 2484, Salado. This free event will feature vendors, unique shopping opportunities, a kids’ Halloween costume contest, family-friendly games, entertainment, and more. All proceeds will benefit the Salado Volunteer Fire Department.
Copperas Coves Parks and Recreation will host a free Movie in the Park event featuring a showing of “Hocus Pocus” at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 at Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B.Bring your own lawn chair, blankets, food, and drinks.
The “Human Trafficking Awareness: A Way Out” event will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 210 E. 24th St., Belton. Cynthia Borsellino will be keynote speaker, and will be joined by Leanna Swingler, documentary producer, and a panel of experts to discuss the issue of human trafficking. This event is free and features a light lunch; registration is required in advance by going to https://bit.ly/3m0VeDG.
The Zombie Run 5K will be at 5 p.m. Oct 23 at the Belton Lake and Outdoor Recreation Paintball Course, 100 Old Sparta Road, Belton. This event is free, but requires registration online at https://bit.ly/3oZBrqb or on-site from 4 to 4:45 p.m. T-shirts will be provided to the first 100 registrants. The run is also accepting more volunteers for those wanting to be zombies. Call 254-285-5459 to volunteer.
The Temple Chamber of Commerce’s 37th annual Military and First Responders Salute will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Central Fire Station, 210 N. ThirdSt., Temple. This is a free, lunch-to-go community event and participants can drive through to receive a meal.
The Copperas Cove Junior High Fine Arts students will host a “Terror Under the Blacklight” Haunted House from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29, and 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B. Admission is $2 per person and proceeds will benefit the CCJH Fine Arts Department.
The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave., Belton, is hosting its Horrifying Adult Haunted House from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 25- 31 and admission is $9 per person. The Kid-Friendly Haunted House will be from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 30 and 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 31 and admission is $6.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
Navy Federal Credit Union will host a free, family-friendly Movie Night to watch the film, “Raya and the Last Dragon,” at 5 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Harker Heights Community Park, 1501 E. Farm-to-Market 2410. There will be balloon artists, kids’ games, giveaways, and food trucks available.
Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation is hosting free games of Ultimate Frisbee every Saturday until winter at Copperas Cove City Park, Field Eight, 1206 W. Avenue B. Teen games start at 4 p.m. and adult games start at 5 p.m. Email Zach Calhoun at zcalhoun@copperascovetx.gov for questions.
Ware’s Wander Woods, 911 Gan Branch Road in Killeen, is hosting its annual Haunted Trail from 4 to 9 p.m. Oct. 16, 23, and 30. There are a number of activities like the pumpkin chunkin’, hay ride, UFO and Bigfoot sighting, Stonehenge maze, haunted cemetery, and more. Admission is $14 for adults, $11 for children, and those 3 and under are free.
Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, 14400 E. State Highway 29 in Georgetown, is hosting its annual Fall Festival daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting, until Nov. 21. There will be a corn maze, pumpkin patch, wagon and pony rides, games, seasonal food, and more available. Tickets are $16.95 a person Monday through Thursday, and $19.95 Friday to Sunday. Go to https://www.sweeteats.com for more information and to purchase tickets in advance.
The Fall Festival at the Robinson Family Farm, 3780 White Owl Lane in Temple, is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until Oct. 31. There are over 20 attractions at the festival each day to include a pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides, farm animals, games, photo opportunities, live music, and more. General admission is $13.95 in advance and $19.12 at the gate. Go to https://www.therobinsonfamilyfarm.com to purchase tickets and for more information.
The Texas Pumpkin Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until Nov. 7 at 10930 E. Crystal Falls Parkway, Leander. Admission is $10 per person Friday through Sunday; $5 Tuesday through Thursday, and free on Monday. There will be games, magicians, a hay maze, rides, and more at this family-friendly event. Go to https://texaspumpkinfest.com for more information.
Abrams Indoor Pool, 23001 62nd St., Fort Hood, is now open for the season from 5 to 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays, and from noon to 4 p.m. on weekends. Call 254-287-4648 for more information.
Fort Hood Youth Sports and Fitness hosts Home School Fitness from noon to 1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood. This program is for homeschooled kids ages 5 to 18 and is free. Participants must be registered with Child and Youth Services and have a valid sports physical on file.
Operation Little Learners, a free interactive parent-child class for active-duty military personnel, is every Thursday at ASYMCA Killeen, 100 E. Beeline Lane, Harker Heights. Classes for ages 18 months to 2 years are from 9 to 10 a.m., kids 2 to 3 are from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., and ages 4 to 5 are from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Activities include story time, music, learning, arts and crafts, snacks, and more.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is offering a free Children’s Fall and Halloween Kit for those 4 to 7 years old that includes books, DIY crafts, puzzles, games, and more. Stop in the library to pick one up while supplies last. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. The Virtual/In-Person Book Discussion Club is at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov to join.
The Killeen Public Library posts a Fright at Night Scary Story Time every night in October on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/. The library also hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts posted throughout the week.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., is hosting a STEAM Day for homeschooled children at 10 a.m. Oct. 26. Class size is limited and registration can be completed by stopping into the library or calling 512-556-3251.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s drive-in lineup, showing nightly Oct. 22- 28, will be “The Addams Family 2” at 7:15 p.m. and “Venom 2” at 8:45 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
Local Music
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Last Call from 8 p.m. to midnight Oct. 22. Cover: $10. Kris Gordon will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Oct. 23. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8 to 11 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Lavender Fields from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 22, Compton McMurry from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 23, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 24.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St. in Belton, will host the October Blues Bash with the Clint Walker Blues Band from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 23.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, is hosting free live music by Wayworn Traveler Oct. 22 and Ryan Dale at 4 p.m. Oct. 24. Barrow is also hosting Oktoberfest Oct. 23 and will feature German food, seasonal brews, live music, vendors, games, and more.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, is hosting Tejanomusic by DJ Ben-Jaminfrom 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Oct. 23. No cover. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Farmers Markets
The City of Harker Heights Farmers Market will be every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. There will be a variety of products, baked goods, hand-crafted items, and more available for purchase. This Saturday, free pumpkin growing kits will be given away while supplies last.
The Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday atthe Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., weather permitting. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call 254-501-6390 or email yvalderrama-santana@killeentexas.gov.
The Temple Farmers Market is from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road. For vendor information, contact Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718.
The Copperas Cove Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday on the corner of Avenue D and Second Street. Interested vendors should go to https://www.copperascovetx.gov/parks/farmers_market/ to sign up.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum,315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton,is hosting a Night at the Museum event from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28. This event is free and crafts, games, activities, and a chance to trick-or-treat followed by a balloon twister will be available. Costumes are encouraged. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.