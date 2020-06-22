Killeen’s free 2020 Movies in Your Park series continues Friday at dusk at Killeen Amphitheater, located next to the Killeen Community Center.
The featured presentation will be “Playing with Fire.”
The remaining series schedule is as follows:
June 26: “Playing with Fire,” PG
July 10: “Wonder Park,” PG
July 24 “The Lion King,” PG
Seating areas will be marked to ensure social distancing.
Viewers may sit in groups of up to five and bring blankets or lawn chairs. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own concessions, but no alcoholic beverages or glass containers are permitted.
For more information, call Parks and Recreation at 501-6390 or visit KilleenTexas.gov/KPR.
