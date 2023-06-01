As temperatures continue to rise, the number of summer fun events also continue to increase for the Killeen-Fort Cavazos area. From golfing, outdoor movies, lakeside fun, theater, bowling, live music, and more, there is plenty to choose from to fill your days.
June 2
The 13th Annual Schoepf’s BBQ Vaquero Golf Classic will be at 11:30 a.m. at Mill Creek Golf Club, 1610 Golf Circle, Salado. Proceeds will benefit local charities. Email ronnie@schoepfsbbq.com for more information.
Phantom Warrior Lanes, 49010 Santa Fe Ave. at Fort Cavazos, will host Galactic Bowling and Paint-a-Pin from 7 to 10 p.m. There will be a free paint craft station, and two free bowling games with a $3 shoe rental per person during this event. Call 254-532-3061 for more information.
The Fort Cavazos USO Center, 121 761st Tank Battalion Ave., will host its Movies on the Lawn event at 8 p.m., featuring a showing of the movie, “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.” No registration is required. Visitors are welcome to bring their own snacks and a camping chair or blanket to sit on.
The Central Texas Theatre, 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen, will host its newest production, “The Little Mermaid Jr.,” June 2-4. Tickets range from $12 to $17 and can be purchased in advance at https://www.showpass.com/mermaidjr/.
The Temple Civic Theatre, 2413 S. 13th St., will host performances of “The Play That Goes Wrong” June 2-4 and 8-11. Tickets range from $14 to $20. Go to www.centraltickets.com to purchase in advance.
The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave. in Belton, will host Dueling Pianos by All Request Piano at 6 p.m. June 2-4. Admission is $15 per person.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Craig Howell with the Somewhere in Texas Band from 8 p.m. to midnight June 2. Cover is $10. Fast Movin’ Train will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. June 3. Cover is $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, will host free live music by Free Ransom from 6 to 9 p.m. June 2, Scratch 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. June 3, and Garrett Askins from noon to 3 p.m. June 4.
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton, will host The Shooter FM Acoustic Lunch with Jenni Dale Lord and Owen Temple at noon. This event is free. Schoepf’s will also host the St. Mary’s Catholic School End of School Jam at 6 p.m. with live music by Jason Eady and Matt Castillo. General admission is $20 in advance and $25 the day of the event. Go to www.outhousetickets.com for more information.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host free live music by Wes Perryman tat 7 p.m. June 2, Brian Mullin at 10:30 a.m. and The Sundae Drivers at 7 p.m. June 3, and Eley Buck at 4 p.m. June 4.
June 3
The Gatesville Shivaree Color Run/Walk will be at 8 a.m. at the Gatesville Chamber of Commerce, 2307 S. State Highway 36. Cost is $25 per person and registration can be completed ahead of time at https://runsignup.com/colortheshivaree.
Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area will host its Beach Blast summer kick-off event from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Sierra Beach. There will be free water activities, safety demonstrations, children’s activities, and more available. Call 254-287-2523 for more information.
Tap Tap Art School, 103 Mountain Lion Road in Harker Heights, will host Father’s Day Pottery from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Cost is $85 per child and father and includes instruction and take-home pottery. Go to https://tinyurl.com/74ynysew to register in advance.
The 3 Texans Winery, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host free live music by Wade Ralston from 3 to 6 p.m. There will also be a 70s-themed Summer Kick Off Party from noon to 7 p.m. with food trucks, prizes, vendors, and more.
June 4
The Sunday Funday Vendor Event will be from noon to 6 p.m. at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive. There will be family-friendly activities, local businesses, and more at this free event.
June 5
The Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department will host its hands-on learning and gardening education program, “Play in the Dirt,” for youth ages 8 to 12 years old. The next event is “Plan and Plant a Garden” and will be from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Carl Levin Park Community Garden, 400 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights. Participation is free but pre-registration is required by going to bit.ly/3BDvR1O.
Operation E.A.T. (Everybody Ate Today), a community youth feeding initiative, will provide free meals for all kids 18 years old or younger at the Harker Heights Public Library and Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail, starting today. Meal availability times will be weekdays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Go to https://monarch-education.org/operationeat to register in advance.
June 7
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host the Find Your Voice Summer Kick-off Party with two storytelling performances by Elizabeth Kahura at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. There will also be activities at the Maker Space, registration for the summer reading program, and more during this free event. The library also hosts a variety of virtual and in-person livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities with details posted throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
June 8
The City of Killeen will host a free Children’s Event with Bernadette Nason, storyteller, at 10 a.m. at the Killeen Arts and Activities Center, 801 N. Fourth St.
The Killeen Independent School District Police Department and the City of Killeen Police Department will host the Summer Safety Community Outreach from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Upcoming Events
The Bell County Master Gardener Association will present a hands-on workshop, “Hush and Eat Your Flowers,” from 9 to 11 a.m. June 10 at Texas Agrilife Extension Service, 1605 N. Main St., Belton. There will be tips, reminders, and handouts on how to easily incorporate fresh and dried edible flowers and herbs from your own garden into drinks, salads, entrees, and desserts. There will also be an opportunity to decorate a cupcake with edible flowers and herbs. The class is limited to the first 20 people. Cost is $17 per person. Payment instructions will be provided upon registering for the workshopby emailingbcmgaspeakers@gmail.com.
The Copperas Cove Public Library’s Summer Reading Program will be from June 13 to July 20 at 501 S. Main St. There will be weekly performances, teen programs, story times, and more during this time. Online registration will open on June 1. Go to www.copperascovetx.gov/library for more information or call 254-547-3826.
Texas A&M University- Central Texas’s STEM Camp for fifth and sixth graders will be from 9 a.m. to noon July 5- 14. Go to https://bit.ly/3AhKM0M to register.
Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation’s Summer Camp will be June 5 to Aug. 11. Registration is now open and camp takes place Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. every week. Cost is $72 per camper per week and is for kids ages 5 to 10. Go to www.ccpard.com, call 254-542-2719, or email ccpard@copperascovetx.gov for more information.
Recurring Events
The Harker Heights Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. Contact Sara Gibbs at sgbbs@harkerheights.gov for more information.
The Lampasas Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at the downtown Lampasas courthouse square.
The Salado Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado. There will be local growers, makers, and artisans. Vendor inquiries can be directed to KD@barrowbrewing.com.
The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, 1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, hosts Warriors at Ease Yoga from 10:45 a.m. to noon every Thursday. This class is free and open to the public, but is geared toward military community members. Go to https://bit.ly/3nOPDUu to reserve a spot in advance.
The Fort Cavazos Newcomers Orientation for Soldiers and Families from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Lone Star Conference Center, Building 5764, 24th St. and Wainwright Drive. Information about services, programs, facilities, community programs and more will be available. Attendees receive a free boxed lunch and access to on-site childcare. Call the Processing Control Station at 254-368-1768 for more information.
Little Land Play Gym, 4311 S. 31st in Temple, hosts Parents Night Out from 4 to 8 p.m. every first and third Friday of the month. Parents can drop their children off for pizza and fun and enjoy time to themselves. Cost is $35 for the first child and $20 for each additional child. Call 254-231-3752 for more information.
Explore, Learning, and Play occurs every Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Cavazos. Parents with children ages 3 years and younger will engage in playgroups that focus on age-appropriate activities and exercises that help build interpersonal skills together. No registration is required. Participants must have a military ID to participate. Call 254-287-2286 for more information.
The Killeen Public Library hosts a variety of in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at both the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule of events.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts Open Mic Night with Ryan Wright from 7 to 9:30 p.m. every Monday.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, hosts Open Mic Night with Smokin’ Maxx from 4:30 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday. All are welcome at this free, family-friendly event.
The Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery, 2900 E. Central Texas Expressway, hosts a Stand-Up Comedy Show and Open Mic from 8 p.m. to close every Thursday.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and Tejano Night every first and third Saturday of the month. Free urban line dancing classes are available from 7 to 8 p.m. every Thursday, and there is also free pool on Tuesdays. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Museums and Exhibits
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is hosting its newest exhibit, “Danny Lyon: The Bikeriders,” now through June 17. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. This month’s theme is “Beat the Heat” and will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 3. Go to www.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton,is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go to www.texasranger.org for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Go to www.saladomuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Children’s Museum, 11 N.Fourth St. in Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. General admission is $6 per person. The museum is geared toward those ages 8 and under and their families for hands-on learning. Go to www.templechildrensmuseum.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.