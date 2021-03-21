With numerous city streets in rough shape after a winter storm dumped snow and ice over Killeen in February, the Killeen City Council is debating if caution or expediency is the best approach.
At its Tuesday workshop meeting, the council approved bringing back for discussion the allocation of a total $4 million for short-term street repairs, with half of that money coming from Capital Improvement Project funding and the other half from the city’s street maintenance fund.
Councilwoman Shirley Fleming voted against the motion, saying she didn’t believe the funding would be sufficient.
In the days immediately following the storm, City Manager Kent Cagle told the council that an early estimate indicated about $40 million in funding would be needed to effectively address repairs for city streets caused by the ice.
On Wednesday City Spokeswoman Hilary Shine said the city is awaiting federal guidance on restrictions, allowable uses and disbursement on $26 million the city expects to receive from the American Rescue Plan Act, which are federal coronavirus relief funds.
“Once that information is received, staff will take recommendations to City Council,” Shine said by email.
Councilwoman Debbie Nash-King voted in favor of using the $4 million to repair the streets because in her opinion certain Killeen streets can be a safety hazard for residents and first responders.
“The city has the money on hand to start immediately repairing some of the major streets,” Nash-King said by email on Wednesday. “It is estimated that it will cost the city 40 million dollars to repair all of the streets damaged by the winter storm. It is my opinion; the streets will continue to deteriorate and be more costly to repair the longer we wait.”
By her own admission at the Tuesday workshop, Councilwoman Mellisa Brown said she usually takes a cautious approach on city funding. However, in this case, she feels short term action is needed.
“If we can repair more roads with money we already have, it makes sense do it,” Brown said by email on Thursday. She also voted for the funding. “We are not taking funds away from any current project that we currently have scheduled if the City Council approves this move. The funds were already going to be moved to the Capital Improvements Projects funds at the end of the fiscal year (in September). I believe the best use of this money is to repair the streets and waiting another six months delays road repairs even longer and also would open them up to new projects. We need to take care of what we have before building any new infrastructure.”
The council also discussed using surplus sales tax revenue, which the city is estimated to receive. However, some on the council felt it was premature to spend this money.
“This is very aggressive,” Councilman Terry Clark said of the proposal, urging a cautious approach versus an ad hoc one in allocating sales tax revenue, which is less certain.
Clark did not respond to Herald questions last week, asking why he thought the funding was too “aggressive.”
Councilman Ken Wilkerson suggested more analysis should be done. He called for a more incremental approach.
Using sales tax revenue was also discussed as an option to fix the ice-damaged roads.
“I still would have liked to see some of the sales tax revenue go toward this also,” Brown said. “I don’t disagree that this is a bold and aggressive move, but the cautious and reserved approach has not been beneficial to our street conditions.”
In all of 2020, Killeen’s sales tax revenue was $26.7 million, 7.66% higher than 2019’s allocations, when the city was allocated $24.8 million, according to the comptroller’s report in December. This means that Killeen made approximately $1.9 million more from sales tax revenue in 2020 than it did in 2019.
Year to date, Killeen has received a total of $7,394,112.38 million, which is 16.84% higher than it received through the first three months in 2020.
For the first three months of 2020, Killeen received $6,328,366.43, meaning Killeen has received $1,065,745.95 more year to date than it did in the same time frame last year.
Sales tax revenue goes into the city government’s general fund.
Brown added that she is still looking for additional ways we can fix the streets.
“The City Council has already asked for more specifics on the cost to rebuild the top three priority roads for rebuilding, but that will likely require bonds,” she said. “Before considering bonds I want to make sure we use every other means possible. I am still watching to see if FEMA will help with infrastructure repairs that can be directly attributed to the storm.”
