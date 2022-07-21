stacy byrd

Killeen resident Stacy Byrd is the 2022 Ms. Black Texas International Ambassador and will be competing in October to be the next Ms. Black International Ambassador.

 Courtesy

Killeen resident Stacy Byrd is the 2022 Ms. Black Texas International Ambassador and will be competing in October to be the next Ms. Black International Ambassador.

Last year, Byrd received eighth place in the 2021 Ms. Black International Ambassador competition in the Bahamas. This year, she will be competing against over 50 women — two of whom are also from Texas competing in different divisions — in Atlanta, Georgia, for the 2022 title.

254-501-7545 | moden@kdhnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.