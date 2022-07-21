Killeen resident Stacy Byrd is the 2022 Ms. Black Texas International Ambassador and will be competing in October to be the next Ms. Black International Ambassador.
Last year, Byrd received eighth place in the 2021 Ms. Black International Ambassador competition in the Bahamas. This year, she will be competing against over 50 women — two of whom are also from Texas competing in different divisions — in Atlanta, Georgia, for the 2022 title.
“I’m going to bring it home for Texas this year,” said Byrd, 46.
Byrd moved to Killeen with her parents around 15 years ago to be closer to her brother, who was stationed at Fort Hood.
Originally from New York, Byrd lived in Georgia for a short time before coming to Killeen. She said she is excited to go back and visit family while she competes.
Her platform is fitness for every body and every body type.
“When I first started my weight loss journey, I weighed close to 600 pounds. I remember seeing a lot of before and after photos but never any durings,” Byrd said. “So, I started documenting my own personal journey on social media.”
Since starting her journey, she has lost over 180 pounds and is still going strong.
Byrd explained that she was led to this because she knew there are tons of people in different stages of their own journey who might feel they don’t have a place in fitness.
“I want people to know that if you meet fitness where you are at now, it will meet you back. You don’t have to wait until you are a certain size or age,” she said.
Byrd doesn’t shy away from the hardships she faces during her personal journey. Instead, she shows the hardships to help inspire others to keep going.
“It’s a journey for a reason. You are going to fall and stumble but you just have to keep getting back up. That is the most important thing.”
Outside of pageantry, Byrd works as wellness champion for Baylor Scott & White Health Plan and is also a certified personal health trainer and fitness coach through Bombshell fitness, an online coaching and training program.
“My life really revolves around helping people realize that it’s OK to get fit at any size,” she said.
“Before I got into pageantry I had no idea what it was about,” she said. “I thought that wasn’t me or it was the pretty girl thing. Once I did get involved, I realized it is so much work ... but it is worth it.”
During the pandemic, she advocated just moving for 10 to 30 minutes outside or around the house.
Most of her community work was done virtually due to the pandemic, but as things calm down she wants be more active in the local community.
To follow along with Byrd’s journey, follow her on Instagram at @Flufftobuffdiva.
