Around 200 adults and children of all ages gathered at the Harker Heights Community Park, Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to noon, to participate in the inaugural Frosted Mug run/walk.

Most participants were dressed in Christmas costumes for the competition, where participants aged 21 and older drank an 8-ounce cup of beer, then ran 0.25 miles, for a total of four times.

rgreen@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

