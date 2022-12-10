Around 200 adults and children of all ages gathered at the Harker Heights Community Park, Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to noon, to participate in the inaugural Frosted Mug run/walk.
Most participants were dressed in Christmas costumes for the competition, where participants aged 21 and older drank an 8-ounce cup of beer, then ran 0.25 miles, for a total of four times.
Children were also included in the event, with the Kids Fun Run. Youngsters ran or walked a quarter of a mile and were served root beer, when they finished. A pet owner and his dog, adorned in a Christmas outfit, also participated.
A $25 per person advance entry fee was required to enter the competition. A $30 same-day registration fee was also available.
Jonathan Espede was declared the winner of 1- mile frosted mug run/walk, with the fastest overall time.
All of the proceeds go to the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce. Freedom Urgent Care of Harker Heights was the main sponsor and presented the inaugural event.
“Harker Heights has given so much to us as business owners, so we felt it was important to partner with the Chamber and give back to the community” said Annmarie McKenna, co-owner of Freedom Urgent Care.
“We love bringing events to our community, where our citizens would normally have to go to outside entities to participate in” said Gina Pence, president of the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce, when asked about why the event was important.
Following the event was a post-race party with music, craft beer, vendors, food and more.
