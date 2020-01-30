Award-winning vocal trio, The Martins, will perform in Killeen at the Vive Les Art Theatre, 3401 S. WS Young Drive, at 6 p.m. on Feb. 23.
Siblings, Judy, Jonathan and Joyce Martin, who grew up in rural Hamburg, Arkansas, have enjoyed countless radio hits and performances on stages at such prestigious locations as The Grand Ole Opry and The White House, as well as concert halls, auditoriums and churches nationwide, according to news release from the group’s publicist.
During the 1990s, The Martins rose to national and international success, showcasing their harmonies before a vast array of audiences, from Bill Gaither’s multi-award winning Homecoming Video and Concert Series to the White House to Carnegie Hall. Over the years the trio garnered eight Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association, three Grammy nominations and multiple hit songs.
“After nearly a decade of pursuing individual music careers, the trio reunited in 2010, much to the delight of long-time Martin music lovers, and released their first new recording in 10 years, New Day, produced by Jay DeMarcus (Rascal Flatts),” according to the release. “In 2014, The Martins joined renown arranger, Lari Goss and long-time friends and producers, Michael English, David Phelps and Matthew Holt to record a new a cappella hymns project. The recording, simply titled A Cappella was released in May of 2014, and features The Martins’ unmatched and unmistakable family harmony. The recording earned the group a Grammy nomination for Best Roots Gospel Album, as well as the Dove Award nomination for Inspirational Album of the Year from the Gospel Music Association.”
Most recently, The Martins returned to the recording studio to produce their latest recording. “Still Standing,” released in July 2018 under the Gaither Music Group label, has afforded even more success for the popular trio. This recording, which received the 2019 Grammy nomination for Best Roots Gospel Album, finds the vocal group standing stronger than ever, showcasing their benchmark family blends and intricate arrangements produced by renowned producer Gordon Mote, according to the release. These compositions reflect the latest chapters in siblings Judy, Joyce and Jonathan’s journeys as they share messages of God’s goodness and providential hand at work in every season.
The Killeen Adventist Junior Academy is selling tickets to the concert, which acts as a fundraiser to help build a new building for the school.
Tickets to the concert are $25 each and can be purchased from the academy’s website at mykaja.org or at the school itself, 3412 Lake Road, Killeen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.