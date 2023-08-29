A Grammy award-winning group will perform at the 28th annual Gold Star Gala in Killeen this November.
The gala, hosted by AdventHealth-Central Texas Foundation, will take place Nov. 2 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. The event will start at 5:30 p.m. and dinner take place at 7 p.m. and guests are encouraged to wear formal attire.
There will be cocktails, fine dining, a live and silent auction, raffle prizes, and a live performance by the Grammy winning group Take 6 during the gala.
According to the band’s website, Take 6 is an American acappella gospel sextet formed in 1980. The group has made 16 albums as of 2023 and has received numerous awards.
Take 6 covers a variety of genres but notably integrates jazz with spiritual and inspirational lyrics. Some of their most popular songs are “All Night Long”, “Spread Love,” “Biggest Part of Me,” and “All I Need.”
This year’s proceeds will go toward a new 3D mammography machine and a Hana Orthopedic Surgical Table for the hospital.
Reservations are due by Oct. 13. Individual seats and group tables are available for purchase through the AdventHealth Foundation office. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.