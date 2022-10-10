The 27th annual International Festival, part of a partnership with Killeen sister city Osan, South Korea, is an annual event designed to showcase the rich culture of Killeen.
This year’s festival will take place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 South W.S. Young Drive. In addition to multicultural entertainment and cultural displays there will be international foods, arts and crafts and many children’s activities, according to organizers. The event is free to attend.
A committee, under the direction of the Killeen City Council, was formed in 1993 and in 1996 began a sister city relationship with Osan, South Korea, and formed Killeen Sister Cities, Inc.
For more information about performers or vendors, check the Facebook page at Killeen Sister Cities Osan Korea Committee or call the organization’s president, Lisa Humphreys, at 254-681-7616.
Local families are encouraged to check out the rich culture and traditions at this free event Saturday.
Sponsors of the event include the City of Killeen Arts Commission and Killeen Sister Cities International who have received funding from a grant through the city’s hotel/motel occupancy tax revenue.
