International Festival

The 27th annual International Festival, part of a partnership with Killeen sister city Osan, South Korea, is an annual event designed to showcase the rich culture of Killeen.

This year’s festival will take place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 South W.S. Young Drive. In addition to multicultural entertainment and cultural displays there will be international foods, arts and crafts and many children’s activities, according to organizers. The event is free to attend.

