Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An aggravated assault was reported at 3:45 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of 18th Street.
An aggravated assault was reported at 11:45 a.m. Saturday in the area of Bundrant Drive and Chaucer Drive.
Suspected stolen property was reported at 9:52 p.m. Saturday in the area of 900 West Central Texas Expressway.
An aggravated assault was reported at 11 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of 28th Street.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department did not provide police reports for Saturday.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department did not provide police reports for Saturday.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:09 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 4:50 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 11:39 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:47 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
A disturbance was reported at 11:34 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Third Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
