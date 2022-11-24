Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 1300 block of Opal Road.
A city warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 3:27 a.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Gray Street.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 4:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of Janis Drive.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 9:38 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of Madison Drive.
Debit/credit card abuse was reported at noon Wednesday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Aggravated robbery with a firearm was reported at 12:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Inspiration Drive.
Shoplifting was reported at 7:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Aggravated robbery with a firearm was reported at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Aggravated robbery with a knife or cutting instrument was reported at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
Shoplifting was reported at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Lampasas
Shots fired was reported at 7:57 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of South Willis Street.
Fraud was reported at 8:28 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of East Fourth Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:19 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Vine Street.
Reckless driver was reported at 10:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest was made at 12:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of South Key Avenue on suspicion of fraudulent use/possession of identifying information under 5 items, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful use of a criminal instrument.
An arrest was made at 12:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of South Key Avenue on suspicion of unlawful use of a criminal instrument.
Domestic disturbance was reported at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
Reckless driver was reported at 5:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of South U.S. Highway 183.
Assault was reported at 6:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Ridge Street.
Assault was reported at 9:13 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of West Farm-to-Market Road 580.
Police reports for Copperas Cove and Harker Heights were unavailable Thursday.
(1) comment
Criminals in KILLeen are working hard to become the best of the worst savage, uncivilized, and evil critters slithering their way across the entire planet.
...
...
[thumbdown]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.