Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Driving with a suspended, revoked, canceled or denied license was reported at 3:42 a.m. Sunday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and West Jasper Drive.
A theft was reported at 10:53 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:41 a.m. Sunday in the area of East Church Avenue and North 10th Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Estes Drive.
Indecent exposure was reported at 5:19 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
A theft was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
A theft was reported at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:55 p.m. Sunday in the area of 18th Street and East Rancier Avenue.
An assault was reported at 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
A pedestrian walking not facing traffic was reported at 9:50 p.m. Sunday in the area of Church Street and North Fourth Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 10 p.m. Sunday in the area of 18th Street and Atkinson Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:52 p.m. Sunday in the area of 761st Tank Battalion Avenue and Gilmer Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:08 P.M. Sunday in the area of Brewster Avenue and North 10th Street.
COPPERAS COVE
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:42 a.m. Saturday in the area of South 13th Street and Cove Avenue.
An accident was reported at 4:07 a.m. in the intersection Gibson Street and East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at the intersection of Gibson Street and East Business Highway 190.
A safe keeping report was made at 9:18 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest for criminal mischief and assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:22 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 10:16 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Liberation Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:34 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Cedar Grove Loop.
An agency assist arrest for another agency of an administrative release violator, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 10:44 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of West Avenue B.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, forgery of a government document was reported at 10:53 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Wild Plum Drive.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence, welfare check was reported at 10:50 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Vernice Drive.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 3:28 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
An accident was reported at 3:46 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of North First Street.
An arrest for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:25 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:28 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a fire arm by a felon, possession of marijuana, illegal license plate, agency assist, motion to revoke probation, forgery of a financial instrument, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance was reported at 5:54 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Courtney Lane.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 7:05 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Manning Drive.
Possession of a dangerous drug, possession of marijuana, welfare check was reported at 9:04 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Big Divide Road.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 11:23 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of North Fourth Street.
Welfare check was reported at 1:05 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Bernice Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:27 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 4:38 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of East Business Highway 190.
Agency assist arrest was reported at 5:43 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A theft was reported at 5:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Resisting arrest, search or transport, evading arrest or detention was reported at 8:29 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Dryden Avenue.
Criminal mischief, assault by threat, family violence was reported at 8:49 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Sunset Lane.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for no drivers license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to appear was reported at 9:21 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
An arrest for assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 9:21 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Mark Road.
An arrest for assault of a family member, family violence was reported at 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of McClure Lane.
An arrest for possession of marijuana was reported at 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of McClure Lane.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 2:18 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Edwards Drive.
An arrest for theft was reported at 9:23 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An arrest for theft was reported at 9:45 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Credit/debit card abuse was reported at 8:06 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
LAMPASAS
A disturbance was reported at 3:12 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An accident was reported at 1:51 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A theft was reported at 1:52 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of East Avenue I.
A theft was reported at 3:44 p.m. in the 400 block of Gamel Street.
An agency assist arrest for assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 5:09 p.m. in the 1300 block of Nix Road.
An arrest for burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 5:49 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Pecan Street.
An assault was reported at 8:16 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Avenue F.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more local crime news at kdhnews.com/crime
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.