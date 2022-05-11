Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Highland Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:10 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Valley Road and Rancier Avenue.
A theft was reported at noon Tuesday in the 3300 block of Rancier Avenue.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday in the area of North Fort Hood Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A criminal warrant for arrest for another agency was reported at 2:51 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of North Gray Street.
Burglary of habitation by forced entry was reported at 4:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Hillside Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 6100 block of Tenth Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Lavender Lane.
An aggravated assault was reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Trimmier Road.
Violation of magistrates order was reported at 10:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Dugger Circle.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Barcelona Drive.
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 11:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for motion to revoke assault causing bodily injury of a family member was reported at 12:17 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest for public intoxication, emergency medical detention was reported at 2:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Little Street.
An open container inside a motor vehicle was reported at 3:16 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Business highway 190.
An arrest for prior warrants for speeding in a school zone, unrestrained child under eight-years-old, driving with invalid license was reported at 4:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Gail Drive.
An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 11:17 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Wanda Street.
An accident was reported at 11:17 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Lutheran Church Road.
An arrest for striking highway fixture was reported at noon Tuesday in the 600 block of Lutheran Church Road.
A general information report was taken at 12:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Derby Avenue.
An assault was reported at 12:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
A welfare check was reported at 1:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Wolfe Road.
Found property was reported at 3:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An assault was reported at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Veterans Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest for carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana and speeding in a construction zone was reported at 11:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Found property was reported at 11:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for speeding, invalid license, failure to appear and disregarding traffic control device was reported at 9:04 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
An arrest for driving with invalid license was reported at 9:39 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of East Knight’s Way.
An arrest for failure to appear on a speeding warrant was reported at 1:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Assist another agency was reported at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 7:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Indian Trail Drive.
LAMPASAS
An accident was reported at 9:56 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 10:13 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Main Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:19 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Live Oak Street.
An arrest for terroristic threat was reported at 1:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of South Spring Street.
A theft was reported at 2:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Barnes Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
