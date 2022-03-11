Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Theft of service was reported at 1:21 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Woodlands Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle reported at 2:43 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Botanical Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 4:02 am. Thursday near the area of South Park Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Aggravated assault reported at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
Terroristic threat reported at 11 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Possession of marijuana reported at 2:51 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Stephen Street.
Possession of a controlled substance reported at 5 pm. Thursday in the area of Jasper Street and Central Texas Expressway.
Unlawful carrying of weapons reported at 5;29 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Violation of parole warrant reported at 5:54 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of marijuana reported at 8;20 p.m. Thursday in the area of Dogwood Boulevard and East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Assault on a family member reported at 8:21 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of West I Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Sunset Street.
Aggravated assault reported at 10:32 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Illinois Avenue.
Failure to yield right of way to emergency vehicle reported at 11:10 p.m. Thursday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Tenth Street.
Copperas Cove
Possession of marijuana reported at 12:40 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Elke Circle.
Arrest for outstanding warrants and failure to identify fugitive reported at 2:24 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Dianne Drive.
Accident reported at 7:31 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Veterans Avenue.
Agency assist reported at 7:57 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South First Street.
Welfare check reported at 8:21 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Farm to Market 3046.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 9:20 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle reported at 10:55 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Holly Street.
Fraudulent use, possession of identifying information reported at 11:25 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Janelle Drive.
Failure to comply with registration requirements, drivers license reported at 11:53 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Theft reported at 1:17 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Accident reported at 1:54 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of South First Street.
Arrest for theft of identification reported at 3:38 p.m. Thursday in the 3500 block of Logsdon Street.
Fraudulent use, possession of identifying information reported at 4:04 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Vernice Drive.
Welfare check reported at 4:26 pm. Thursday in the 2400 block of West Avenue B.
Welfare check reported at 4:39 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North First Street.
Welfare check reported at 7:07 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Arrest for assault causing bodily injury reported at 8:11 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Boland Street.
Arrest for multiple warrants reported at 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
Unattended death reported at 10:55 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Katelyn Circle.
Agency assist with arrest reported at 11:32 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
Assault of an elderly, disabled person reported at 2:14 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Oaks.
Theft of property reported at 9:52 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Lampasas
Criminal trespass reported at 9:10 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South Rice Street.
Theft reported at 9;25 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East Fourth Street.
Suspicious activity reported at 11:06 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of East Third Street.
Suspicious activity reported at 3:08 p.m. Thursday on East Avenue B.
Accident reported at 5:07 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Campbell Street.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 10;47 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Suspicious person reported at 11;11 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of West Third Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: For more crime stories, go to kdhnews.com/crime
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.