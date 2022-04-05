Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Burglary of habitation reported at midnight Monday in the 500 block of Lee Drive.
Possession of marijuana reported at 12:16 a.m. Monday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Hillside Drive.
Theft, possession of stolen firearm reported at 12:28 a.m. Monday in the area of Avenue H and 24th Street.
Arrest, warrant from other agency reported at 1:30 a.m. Monday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and Interstate 14.
Criminal mischief reported at 2:53 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
City warrant reported at 4:04 a.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Tenth Street.
Theft reported at 9:45 a.m. Monday in the 3200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of marijuana reported at 11:46 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Forgery reported at noon Monday in the 1900 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of marijuana reported at 12:27 p.m. Monday in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Zephyr Road.
Possession of marijuana reported at 1;17 p.m. Monday in the area of Houston Street and Short Avenue.
Terroristic threat reported at 2 p.m. Monday in the 4800 East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of dangerous drugs reported at 2;17 p.m. Monday in the area of Blake Street and East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal trespassing reported at 3 p.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Eighth Street.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 6 p.m. Monday in the 4000 block of Pilgram Drive .
Assault by threat reported at 6:55 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Windward Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 8:57 p.m. Monday in the 4300 block of Maggie Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 10:13 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Sungate Drive.
Indecent exposure reported at 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
copperas cove
Arrest for burglary of a vehicle reported at 1:17 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Welfare check at 2:10 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Michelle Drive.
Arrest for assault, family violence reported at 5:11 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Unattended death reported at 7:28 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Pintail Loop.
Arrest for assault, bodily injury reported at 8:30 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Arrest for assault, bodily injury reported at 8:33 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Assault reported at 9:14 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Sexual assault of a child reported at 8:51 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Runaway reported at 8:53 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of West Avenue A.
Runaway returned reported at 10:43 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of North First Street.
Publish, threat to publish intimate visual material reported at 11:22 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Louise Street.
Theft reported at 12:15 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Parnell Street.
Criminal mischief reported at 2:10 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Creek Street.
Terroristic threat reported at 2:15 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of North First Street.
Assault by threat repeorted at 2:43 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of North Main Street.
Agency assist reported at 3:26 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Found property reported at 5;58 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
Accident reported at 6:15 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Runaway reported at 7:06 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Vernice Drive.
Runaway reported at 10:05 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Tammy Drive.
Criminal mischief reported at 11:17 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
harker heights
Burglary of vehicles, criminal mischief reported at 9:04 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Arrest for theft, failure to appear reported at 1:50 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
Arrest, assist other agency reported at 5:58 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Violation of bond, protective order reported at 6:33 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Arapaho Drive.
Terroristic threat, family violence reported at 10:07 p.m. Monday in the 4300 block of Broken Arrow Drive.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon reported at 10:02 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Moon Valley Road.
lampasas
Disturbance reported at 7:25 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of South Chestnut Street.
Suspicious person reported at 8:04 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of South Willis Street.
Arrest for criminal trespass at 8:40 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Willis Street.
Suspicious person reported at 10:14 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious activity reported at 10:56 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of West Fourth Street.
Found property reported at 11:05 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of West Fourth Street.
Disturbance reported at 1:53 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Assault reported at 3;23 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South Highway 281.
Suspicious person reported at 4:46 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of West Fourth Street.
Suspicious person reported at 7:56 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East First Street.
Harassment reported at 8:45 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Criminal trespass reported at 10;29 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Third Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more crime news at kdhnews.com/crime
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.