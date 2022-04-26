Area reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 3 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Coach Drive.
Aggravated assault reported at 8:21 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Root Avenue.
Theft reported at 10 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Aggravated assault reported at 1 p.m. Monday in the area of Hall Avenue and North 20th Street.
Criminal mischief reported at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 3200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of habitation reported at 4:47 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Young Avenue.
City warrant served at 6:13 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Cedarhill Drive.
Assault by threat reported at 6:13 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Cedarhill Drive.
Silent or abusive calls to 911 service reported at 8 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency reported at 11:01 p.m. Monday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and West Jasper Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
Minor in possession of tobacco reported at 8:39 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Assault, family violence, assault with bodily injury reported at 8:39 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Sexual assault reported at 10 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Minor in possession of tobacco reported at 11:12 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Accident reported at 11:09 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Veteran’s Avenue.
Assault reported at 11:29 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Theft reported at 12:38 p.m, Monday in the 1800 block of South Farm to Market 116.
Accident reported at 1:07 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft reported at 1:48 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Accident reported at 5:25 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of East Avenue D.
Agency assist reported at 6:47 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Criminal mischief reported at 6 10 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of South Third Street.
Found property reported at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of North First Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Theft reported at 1:40 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Indecent assault reported at 2:44 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Theft of firearm reported at 7 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Amy Lane.
Burglary of vehicle reported at 7 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Amy Lane.
LAMPASAS
Disturbance reported at 11:22 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Lost property reported at 11:51 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Western Street.
Lost property reported at 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of South Pecan Street.
Criminal trespass reported at 1:16 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West Avenue C.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 3:14 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of McLean Street
Assault by threat reported at 3:16 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Howe Street.
Prowler reported at 10:40 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Sunflower Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 11:01 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of South Key Avenue.
Noise disturbance reported at 11:49 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Summer Street.
Domestic disturbance reported at 11:59 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of South Highway 281.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
