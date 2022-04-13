Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of Deek Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 7 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Karen Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 11:09 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Stephen Street.
Employee theft, misappropriation, misapplication of money reported at 11:54 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency reported at 12:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Leader Drive.
Unlawful carrying of weapons reported at 12:34 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and Massey Street.
Possession of marijuana in a drug free zone reported at 1:14 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East Elms Road and Old Florence Road.
Theft reported at 2:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency reported at 4:13 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East Central Texas Expressway and Trimmer Road.
Aggravated assault reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Taft Street.
City warrant for Killeen Police Department reported at 10:05 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Florence Road and Lydia Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
Arrest for assault, bodily injury, family violence reported at 12:06 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Hackberry Street.
Arrest for assault, bodily injury, family violence, previous convictions reported at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Lazy Lane.
Welfare check reported at 4:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of West Anderson Avenue.
Theft reported at 7:02 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Georgetown Road.
Accident reported at 7:51 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North First Street.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 8:16 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
General information reported at 8:09 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Forgery reported at 9:33 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault reported at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Failure to comply with sex offender registration reported at 2:24 p.m.. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Assault with Bodily injury, family violence, agency assist reported at 2:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Hackberry Street.
Possession of marijuana reported at 3:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Arrest, agency assist reported at 3:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Hackberry Street.
Burglary of a vehicle reported at 3:51 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Welfare check reported at 3;50 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Dekort Street.
Assault causing bodily injury, family violence reported at 4:37 p.m, Tuesday in the 1000 block of Hawk Trail.
Criminal mischief reported at 8:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Marlee Circle.
Assault of a family member reported at 10:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Hackberry Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Possession of tobacco by a minor reported at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Verna Lee Boulevard.
LAMPASAS
Disorderly conduct reported at 2:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Avenue A.
Domestic disturbance reported at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Arrest reported at 2:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North Main Street.
Harassment reported at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Key Avenue.
Accident reported at 3:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Accident reported at 3:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
Arrest for possession of a controlled substance, previous warrants reported at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 10:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 7600 block of North Highway 281.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
