Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:45 a.m. Friday in the 5000 block of Ridge Haven Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2 a.m. Friday in the 3700 block of Llano Estacado Court.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Valley Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:05 a.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Imperial Drive.
Driving while license is suspended, revoked, canceled or denied was reported at 3:17 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of Chantz Drive and East Stan Schlueter Loop.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:30 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of North Gray Street.
Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony was reported at 8:50 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Stetson Avenue.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 9 a.m. Friday in the 5200 block of Siltstone Loop.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:45 a.m. Friday in the 5000 block of Daybreak Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 12:10 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Terroristic threat was reported at 1 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Pickwick Lane.
Criminal trespass was reported at 3 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Shoplifting was reported at 4:17 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Criminal trespass was reported at 4:20 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of North Gilmer Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 8:07 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of North 10th Street and Parmer Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 8:55 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Cardinal Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 10:19 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of North 18th Street and East Rancier Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:34 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Herndon Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:11 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish a police blotter on weekends or holidays.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish a police blotter on weekends or holidays.
Lampasas
Reckless driver was reported at 12:38 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of East Avenue J.
Theft was reported at 12:54 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of East Avenue H.
Assault by threat was reported at 2:04 p.m. Friday on Alexander Lane.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 5 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Live Oak Street.
Reckless driver was reported at 5:27 p.m. Friday in the 4600 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Criminal trespass was reported at 7:48 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Fifth Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:42 p.m. Friday on Hollywood Drive.
Assault by threat was reported at 11:11 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:20 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Third Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.