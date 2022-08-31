Area police reports Indicated:
Killeen
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:01 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Carnation Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1 a.m. Thursday in the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and Massey Street.
Assault was reported at 1 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Stringer Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 2 a.m. Thursday in the 6900 block of East Veteran Memorial Boulevard.
Driving while intoxicated with a child passenger was reported at noon Thursday in the 2900 block of Kim Drive.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at noon Thursday in the intersection of Azalea Drive and North W.S. Young Drive.
Assault was reported at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Shanarae Circle.
Assault was reported at 3:08 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Wright Way.
Assault was reported at 5 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Creek Branch Cove.
Theft was reported at 5 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Powell Street.
Assault was reported at 6 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Monte Carlo Lane.
Criminal trespass was reported at 6 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of John Road.
Assault was reported at 7:18 p.m. Thursday 2000 block or Ruiz Drive.
Assault was reported at 8 p.m. Thursday 1100 block of Shanarae Circle.
Theft was reported at 10:10 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North 38th Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:54 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North W.S. Young Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 11 p.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of Zephyr Road.
Harker Heights
Burglary of a building was reported at 10:11 a.m. Thursday in the 13000 block of East FM 2410.
A runaway was reported at 3:24 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Burglary of a building was reported at 2 p.m. in the 13000 block of East Knights Way.
Copperas Cove
An unattended death was reported at 5:58 a.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Terry Drive.
Prohibited sexual contact was reported Thursday at 10:44 a.m. in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 11:15 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block South 25th Street.
Injury to a child, elderly, or disabled person was reported at 2:45 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Meadow Lane.
Theft was reported at 2:56 p.m. Thursday in the 25000 block of Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 3:24 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of West Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 3:47 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of Veterans Avenue and Georgetown Road.
An accident was reported at 4:25 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East Avenue D.
Harassment was reported at 7:52 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Little Street.
An arrest was made at 8:08 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Meadow Lane.
An arrest was made at 9:57 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of West Washington Avenue.
Lampasas
Criminal mischief reported at 11:47 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Fraud reported at 11:59 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Broad Street.
Assault reported at 1:07 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 3:34 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of Key Avenue and North Avenue.
Harassment reported at 4:39 p.m. Thursday on Park Lane.
Suspicious person reported at 11:22 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Riverview Drive.
