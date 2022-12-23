Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Misdemeanor theft of motor vehicle parts was reported at 5:50 a.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:02 a.m. Thursday in the vicinity of East Dunn Avenue and North Second Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:11 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Cascade Drive.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 9:37 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Garth Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:39 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at noon Thursday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Assault by contact was reported at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the 4400 block of Deek Drive.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4 p.m. Thursday in the 3100 blcok of Tom Lockett Drive.
Violation of a parole warrant was reported at 5 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Poage Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the 5100 block of Tiffany Circle.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of 761st Tank Battalion Avenue.
Debit/credit card abuse was reported at 7:37 p.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Assault by contact was reported at 9:04 p.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of Paintrock Drive.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 10 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Cantabrian Drive and Toledo Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 11:25 p.m. Thursday in the 4300 block of Danver Drive.
Lampasas
Suspicious person was reported at 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Noise disturbance was reported at 3:16 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
Noise disturbance was reported at 7:55 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North Summer Street.
Assault by threat was reported at 4:10 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of East Avenue H.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 5:56 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Reckless driver was reported at 5:59 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal trespass was reported at 8:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Disturbance was reported at 9:26 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South Chestnut Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:43 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South Chestnut Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:52 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of McLean Street.
Police reports for Harker Heights and Copperas Cove were not available Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.