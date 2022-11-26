Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:19 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:10 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Park Street.
Debit/credit card abuse was reported at 11:14 a.m. Friday in the 4300 block of Frontier Trail.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 2:02 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
Aggravated assault was reported at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Kingwood Drive.
Assault by contact 3:45 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Verbena Loop.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
A criminal warrant for another agency was made at 6:50 p.m. Friday in the 3400 block of Cantabrian Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:55 p.m. Friday in the 4300 block of Blueduck Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 7 p.m. Friday in the 4200 block of Corinne Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 7:14 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Gardenia Avenue.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 7:25 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Botanical Drive.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 10 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Wheeler Avenue.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 10:15 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:41 p.m. Friday in the 6200 block of Nessy Drive.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:10 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of West First Street.
Fraud was reported at 9:23 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Vine Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 9:59 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of West First Street.
A warrant arrest was made at 2:19 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Reckless driver was reported at 2:33 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Avenue H.
Suspicious person was reported at 6:11 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of North Spring Street.
Police reports for Copperas Cove and Harker Heights were unavailable Saturday.
timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559
