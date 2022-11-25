Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Failure to identify — fugitive — was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 1100 block of Old Farm-to-Market Road 440.
Assault by contact was reported at 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 12:54 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of North Fort Hood Street.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 1:39 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Driving while intoxicated was reported a 3:09 a.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the 4600 block of Windcrest Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:56 a.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Chisholm Trail.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Root Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 10:45 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of West Dean Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 10:47 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Woodlands Drive.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 11:14 a.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of Dannen Court.
Aggravated assault was reported at 11:45 a.m. Thursday in the 4100 block of Cambridge Street.
Public intoxication was reported at 12:23 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 blcok of Valentine Street.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 2:48 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Onion Road and Stagecoach Road.
Failure to report an accident to the police department was reported at 4:12 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Little Nolan Road.
Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at 9:14 p.m. Thursday in the 4200 block of Thunder Creek Drive.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 10:49 p.m. Thursday in the 5300 block of Birmingham Circle.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:57 p.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of North 10th Street.
Lampasas
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:39 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 3:35 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Spring Street.
Theft was reported at 9:03 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of East Fifth Street.
Shots fired was reported at 9:10 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Northington Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:57 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Limestone Drive.
Harassment was reported at 2:09 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Assault by threat was reported at 10:35 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Barnes Street.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:48 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Police reports for Copperas Cove and Harker Heights were unavailable Friday.
