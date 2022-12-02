Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 1100 block of Horizon Drive.
Narcotics investigation was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Patriotic Street.
Deadly conduct misdemeanor was reported at 3 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Patriotic Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 4:40 a.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:36 a.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of Westwood Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of North 38th Street and Westcliff Road.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1:25 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 3:40 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 4:28 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of East B Avenue and North 10th Street.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 4:51 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Hammond Drive.
Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm towards a habitation, building or person was reported at 5:25 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Dugger Circle.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 5:50 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Lowes Boulevard and South W.S. Young Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:19 p.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of Gus Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7:33 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of South Grant Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Shanarae Circle.
Driving while intoxicated with a child passenger was reported at 9:53 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 11:21 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Copperas Cove
A welfare concern was reported at 1:59 a.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Live Oak Drive.
An accident involving personal injury was reported at 2:55 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Avenue D.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 8:04 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Patterson Street.
Sexual assault was reported at 9:36 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Found property was reported at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Highway 190.
Burglary of a building was reported at 10:39 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
Illegal dumping was reported at 2:01 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Hackberry Street.
An arrest was made at 3:42 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Casa Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 8:32 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 10:07 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft of mail or identifying information was reported at 11;10 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Washington Avenue.
Harker Heights
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 4 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Theft was reported at 5:34 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
A runaway was reported at 10:38 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Indian Trail.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:40 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Bybee Court.
Lampasas
Suspicious vehicle was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Assault by threat was reported at 8:32 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:47 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Western Street.
Disturbance was reported at 11:06 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 6:06 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of North Hackberry Street.
