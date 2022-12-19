Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at midnight Sunday in the 1100 block of Brewster Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 12:22 a.m. Sunday in the area of East E Avenue and North 10th Street.
Unreasonable noise was reported at 2:25 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of North College Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Illinois Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of 28th Street.
Burglary of habitation was reported at 9:55 a.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of Solomon Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Winkler Avenue.
Theft was reported at 2:10 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:37 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Cinch Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Bundrant Drive.
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 5:20 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Blake Street.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 7:35 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Williamson Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:38 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Second Street.
Theft was reported at 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 8:40 p.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of Palmtree Lane.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 9:41 p.m. Sunday in the area of Crockett Drive and East Rancier Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest under the uniform criminal extradition act, fugitive from justice, evading arrest or detention, agency assist for probation violation was reported at 6:20 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of Chalk Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:42 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of South Main Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:24 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Craddock Street.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, municipal court warrants for driving with invalid license, running a red light was reported at 3:43 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Craddock Street.
An unattended death was reported at 3:37 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Sherman Avenue.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 4:54 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Main Street.
An arrest for assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 4:56 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Terrace Drive.
A robbery, accident was reported at 5:31 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Zarley Drive.
An information report was recorded at 5:09 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Freedom Lane.
An arrest for municipal warrants for speeding in a construction zone, failure to maintain financial responsibility was reported at 7:53 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Erby Avenue.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 7:36 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 9:06 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of South First Street.
Continuous violence against family members, criminal mischief, safekeeping was reported at 9:09 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Rodney Avenue.
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 10:44 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Rodney Avenue.
An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 11:50 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:51 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Bowden Avenue.
A welfare check was reported at 2:25 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
An arrest for continuous violence against the family, terroristic threat was reported at 4:16 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of North Main Street.
An arrest for assault, family violence was reported at 4:25 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of North Main Street.
A welfare check was reported at 7:58 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Mary Street.
An agency assisted arrest for larceny was reported at 8:23 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Mary Street.
A theft of a firearm, burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:54 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
Fraudulent destruction/removal/concealment of writing was reported at 10:44 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraudulent destruction/removal/concealment of writing was reported at 10:44 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:50 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Town Square.
Found property was reported at 12:06 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
An accident was reported at 12:49 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Reagan Avenue.
An accident was reported at 2:19 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of East Avenue D.
An unattended death was reported at 6:58 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Williams Street.
A welfare check, criminal trespassing was reported at 8:47 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Town Square.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone, minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 11:58 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Pleasant Lane.
Illegal, deadly discharge of a firearm was reported at 3:55 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Dixon Circle.
Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported at 10:49 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Traci Drive.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 12:13 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Northern Dove Lane.
An accident was reported at 3:59 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of U.S, Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of South Farm to Market Road 116 and West Highway 190.
An arrest for fleeing a police officer was reported at 8:51 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Oak Street.
An arrest for warrants for speeding, no seat belt, failure to maintain financial responsibility was reported at 11:23 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Avenue B.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for out of county warrant, agency assist was reported at 1:02 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of South Amy Lane.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 2:08 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A theft was reported at 5 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Clore Road.
An assault, family violence was reported at 7:33 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Mary Jo Drive.
An arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 4:21 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Ruby Road.
An agency assist for suspicious activity was reported at 11:28 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Knights Way.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 2:25 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for traffic violation was reported at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of East Knights Way.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 9:28 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Cox Drive.
LAMPASAS
A theft was reported at 9 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Nix Road.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 10:03 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South Walnut Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:17 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 11:05 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Western Street.
An arrest for public intoxication and failure to give identifying information or false information to a peace officer was reported at 11:24 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Western Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.