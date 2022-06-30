Community graphic

Over 60 vendors, businesses and food trucks have signed up to participate in the Killeen Independence Day Extravaganza on Saturday, city officials confirmed.

Booths for businesses, art and food will be selling merchandise and have products on display during the event. Ten food trucks will also be at the event filling attendees bellies with a variety of options from shaved ice to wings.

Festivities will begin at 4 p.m. on Saturday at East Avenue D and Gray Street. A 20-minute fireworks display will begin at 9:30 p.m. and should be visible throughout the city.

“Viewers can tune in to 87.9 FM radio for a synchronized experience,” Killeen Communications Officer Marcus Hood said in a news release Monday.

The downtown celebration will feature live music, including country singer IMAJ, reggae band Roland and The Roots Riddim, rock artist Konstantin Alexander and hip hop artist Puntin. There will also be several food trucks and craft vendors.

The fireworks will be launched from the Killeen Athletic Fields, but the surrounding area will be closed Friday through Sunday for setup and cleanup activities.

Beginning Friday, the athletic fields and a portion of the Andy K. Wells Hike and Bike Trail, including three parking lots and seven baseball fields, will be closed. Visitors may park at the Mickey’s Dog Park/Rotary Club Children’s Park parking lots or at the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, but everyone is encouraged to watch from the downtown event.

Private parking lots, such as the Texas Thrift Store, McDonald’s and Destiny World Outreach are not public parking lots and individuals who park there may be towed, according to city officials.

Killeen Fire Department personnel will be patrolling the area surrounding the community park to quickly address any issues that may arise. Fireworks were already prohibited within Killeen city limits without a permit.

After a short firework ban was issued on June 22, Bell County Judge David Blackburn reversed the ban on June 27 and is now authorizing the sale and use of some fireworks from July 1 through July 4 in the county. Fireworks are still not allowed within the city limits for local cities, including Killeen, without a permit.

The city provided a list of vendors, booths and food trucks that will able available at the event:

Arts & Craft

A Torific Trio

Ariana’s Pride

Bouncing For Fun LLC.

Just Wreaths

K’nickole Designs

The Craft Connection

Olivers Souvenir Shop

The Mending Mama Boutique

Splash

BowsbyKasha

Glorious Knick Knacks

MD Novedades de Mexico

Axe Monkeys Fort Hood

Wild Earth Company

Fun Flashers

Business/Marketing

Cricket Wireless

Fort Hood Area Habitat Humanity

Happy Poppin Family

Pella Windows & Doors

Pretty Lady Brand Cosmetics

Reds Smoke Shop

Reliant Energy

Tasers N Things

Training Center of Central Texas

Mystical Creationz

Jazmin’s Little Creations

Lovely Sheree All Natural Hair & Body Care

Rashel Made It

Expo Home Improvement

Pat’s Polished Pearls w. Paparazzi Accessories

Primerica

At The Harvest

Otaku Haven LLC

Smile Doctors

2 Bklyn Girls

Signature Care ER- Killeen

Demon Sniper Hot Sauce Co.

Women’s Army Corps Veterans Association Genevieve Chapter 94

Mathnasium Killeen

Wyne 360 Photo Booth

Food Booths

Cooking w/Love CTX

Granny Kay’s Baked Goods

Hope Restoration Center

Tom’s Chicken and Ribs

The Rib Boxx

Songhai Bamboo Roots Association

Sweet Delight Bakery

Little Jamaica Restaurant and Lounge

KOKO Café Island BBQ

MASH Natural Juices

Savory Soldier

The Occasional Cupcake

Food Trucks

Blessed Hands Caribbean Food

Olivers Concessions

Mrs. Bee’s Lemonade

SO-FI SHAVED ICE

The Little Grass Shack

EZ Pig Roast Food Truck

Big Robs Catfish & Wings

IceLand Flavas, LLC

Ribtips BBQ

Yeah She Rolling

