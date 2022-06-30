Over 60 vendors, businesses and food trucks have signed up to participate in the Killeen Independence Day Extravaganza on Saturday, city officials confirmed.
Booths for businesses, art and food will be selling merchandise and have products on display during the event. Ten food trucks will also be at the event filling attendees bellies with a variety of options from shaved ice to wings.
Festivities will begin at 4 p.m. on Saturday at East Avenue D and Gray Street. A 20-minute fireworks display will begin at 9:30 p.m. and should be visible throughout the city.
“Viewers can tune in to 87.9 FM radio for a synchronized experience,” Killeen Communications Officer Marcus Hood said in a news release Monday.
The downtown celebration will feature live music, including country singer IMAJ, reggae band Roland and The Roots Riddim, rock artist Konstantin Alexander and hip hop artist Puntin. There will also be several food trucks and craft vendors.
The fireworks will be launched from the Killeen Athletic Fields, but the surrounding area will be closed Friday through Sunday for setup and cleanup activities.
Beginning Friday, the athletic fields and a portion of the Andy K. Wells Hike and Bike Trail, including three parking lots and seven baseball fields, will be closed. Visitors may park at the Mickey’s Dog Park/Rotary Club Children’s Park parking lots or at the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, but everyone is encouraged to watch from the downtown event.
Private parking lots, such as the Texas Thrift Store, McDonald’s and Destiny World Outreach are not public parking lots and individuals who park there may be towed, according to city officials.
Killeen Fire Department personnel will be patrolling the area surrounding the community park to quickly address any issues that may arise. Fireworks were already prohibited within Killeen city limits without a permit.
After a short firework ban was issued on June 22, Bell County Judge David Blackburn reversed the ban on June 27 and is now authorizing the sale and use of some fireworks from July 1 through July 4 in the county. Fireworks are still not allowed within the city limits for local cities, including Killeen, without a permit.
The city provided a list of vendors, booths and food trucks that will able available at the event:
Arts & Craft
A Torific Trio
Ariana’s Pride
Bouncing For Fun LLC.
Just Wreaths
K’nickole Designs
The Craft Connection
Olivers Souvenir Shop
The Mending Mama Boutique
Splash
BowsbyKasha
Glorious Knick Knacks
MD Novedades de Mexico
Axe Monkeys Fort Hood
Wild Earth Company
Fun Flashers
Business/Marketing
Cricket Wireless
Fort Hood Area Habitat Humanity
Happy Poppin Family
Pella Windows & Doors
Pretty Lady Brand Cosmetics
Reds Smoke Shop
Reliant Energy
Tasers N Things
Training Center of Central Texas
Mystical Creationz
Jazmin’s Little Creations
Lovely Sheree All Natural Hair & Body Care
Rashel Made It
Expo Home Improvement
Pat’s Polished Pearls w. Paparazzi Accessories
Primerica
At The Harvest
Otaku Haven LLC
Smile Doctors
2 Bklyn Girls
Signature Care ER- Killeen
Demon Sniper Hot Sauce Co.
Women’s Army Corps Veterans Association Genevieve Chapter 94
Mathnasium Killeen
Wyne 360 Photo Booth
Food Booths
Cooking w/Love CTX
Granny Kay’s Baked Goods
Hope Restoration Center
Tom’s Chicken and Ribs
The Rib Boxx
Songhai Bamboo Roots Association
Sweet Delight Bakery
Little Jamaica Restaurant and Lounge
KOKO Café Island BBQ
MASH Natural Juices
Savory Soldier
The Occasional Cupcake
Food Trucks
Blessed Hands Caribbean Food
Olivers Concessions
Mrs. Bee’s Lemonade
SO-FI SHAVED ICE
The Little Grass Shack
EZ Pig Roast Food Truck
Big Robs Catfish & Wings
IceLand Flavas, LLC
Ribtips BBQ
Yeah She Rolling
