As May 7 municipal elections approach, so do deadlines for certain activities leading to them, such as registering to vote and requesting a ballot by mail.
Registration to vote in the city council and school board elections must be complete by April 7. Applications for ballots by mail must be received by April 26, according to the Secretary of State website. Applications received after April 26 will not qualify.
Early voting will run from April 25 through May 3.
For opposed candidates, campaign finance reports are due by April 7 and April 29, according to the Texas Ethics Commission.
Killeen voters will decide the mayor and city council at-large races. Residents in the Killeen Independent School District boundaries will also decide three school board races.
Running for mayor in Killeen are Debbie Nash-King, who is the current mayor pro tem, along with Patsy Bracey, Jim Everard and Holly Teel.
Several candidates seeking one of the three at-large city council seats are incumbents Mellisa Brown, Rick Williams and Ken Wilkerson, along with former Mayor Jose Segarra and Killeen residents Ramon Alvarez and Leo Gukeisen.
In the Killeen ISD school board race, incumbent board Vice President Susan Jones filed to run for her Place 2 seat again. She will be challenged by David Jones, of Harker Heights.
Lenna Barr, of Killeen, filed to run for the Place 3 seat against Oliver Mintz, of Killeen. Brenda Adams, of Killeen, filed for the Place 1 seat, against Gerald Dreher, of Harker Heights.
Also on the ballot in Killeen will be 13 charter amendments, including requiring an incumbent to immediately resign from their seat after filing for another position on the ballot and a proposed increase of compensation from $100 per month to $250 for council members, and from $150 monthly to $350 for the mayor.
Other local city and school board races in May are:
Belton ISD Areas 1 and 5
Lampasas city council Places 4 and 6
Lampasas ISD Place 5
Salado ISD
Florence mayor
Florence city council
Florence ISD Place 6
