Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Discharge of firearm reported at 12:18 a.m. Sunday in the area of West Church Avenue and North Park Street.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of 18th Street.
Assault, family violence reported at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of 16th Street.
Driving while intoxicated reported at 3:33 a.m. Sunday in the area of Stan Schlueter Northbound and the 100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 8:47 a.m. Sunday in the area of South 42nd Street and Turner Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 11:26 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of North 10th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance reported at 11:54 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Stephen Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 1 p.m. Sunday in the area of Bishop Drive and East Hallmark Avenue.
Discharge of firearm reported at 5:23 p.m.. Sunday in the 500 block of Dimple Street.
Possession of Drug paraphernalia reported at 7:03 p.m. Sunday in the area of East Dean Avenue and North Gray Street.
Criminal mischief reported at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of Jeff Scott Drive.
Possession of marijuana reported at 8;18 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 South W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance reported at 8:21 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Assault reported at 9 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of West I Avenue.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency reported at 11:23 p.m. Sunday in the area of Atkinson Avenue and North 10th Street.
copperas cove
Arrest for driving while intoxicated reported at 2:32 a.m. Sunday in the area of South Second Street and Robertson Avenue.
Assault, family violence reported at 12:08 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Hogan Drive.
Theft reported at 12:45 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Spur Drive.
Criminal mischief reported at 2:45 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Hogan Drive.
Disorderly conduct, fighting reported at 3:52 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Lindsey Drive.
Emergency medical detention reported at 8:48 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of South Second Street.
Aggravated assault, welfare check reported at 9:18 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Dixon Circle.
Arrest for the manufacture, delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, theft of property, failure to maintain financial responsibility and speeding in a school zone reported at 10:12 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
harker heights
Found property reported at 8:58 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Public intoxication reported at 1:14 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Theft reported at 3:50 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Theft reported at 5:44 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
lampasas
Arrest for outstanding warrants reported at 12:54 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of East Central Expressway.
Fraud reported at 10:15 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Ninth Street.
Disturbance reported at 12;28 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Old Convent Road.
Domestic disturbance reported at 1:27 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Nix Road.
Suspicious activity reported at 1:32 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Fifth Street.
Harassment reported at 1:44 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South College Street.
Reckless driver reported at 1:44 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North Ridge Street.
Reckless driver reported at 2:07 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Harassment reported at 3:17 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Theft reported at 6:46 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Assault by threat reported at 7;55 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Avenue G.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: For ore crime news go to kdhnews.com/crime
