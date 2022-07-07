Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 2100 block of Hinkle Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:43 a.m. Wednesday in the area of North 10th Street and Santa Fe Plaza Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of 12th Street.
A theft was reported at 2:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Failure to display legal license plates was reported at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Hall Avenue and North 12th Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 5:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Aggravated robbery with firearm was reported at 8:10 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Dimple Street and West Hallmark Avenue.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Botanical Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An assault on a family member was reported at 11:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Willow Springs Road.
Copperas Cove
Cove police reports were not available Thursday afternoon.
Harker Heights
Found property was reported at 7:05 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Justin Lane.
A theft was reported at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of N. Roy Reynolds Drive.
An arrest for displaying expired license plate was reported at 3:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of South Loop 121.
Lampasas
A theft was reported at 3:52 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North Arnold Street.
Harassment was reported at 7:29 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
A theft was reported at 10:16 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Eighth Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 3:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 9000 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Fraud was reported at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Live Oak Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 5:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Naruna Road.
Harassment was reported at 5:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 6:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Chestnut Street.
A theft was reported at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Howe Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 6:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Hackberry Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Taylor Street.
