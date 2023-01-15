Texas Black Business Week began in 2016 and is held annually in the second week of February and according to officials with the Innovative Black Chamber of Commerce in Harker Heights, “Black History Month has never been the same since.”
“This will be the seventh annual Texas Black Business Week and will embody the fundamentals by which we interpret and understand the world,” said organizers with IBCC.
According to their website, education constitutes the shift in the culture. African American businesses are historically under utilized at both the local and state levels.
“We need to find ways to reveal, challenge and change the culture of black business through education, economics, and resources,” according to the website.
This approach seeks to facilitate and foster stability in Black Businesses as a way of opening up political space, leveraging strategic relationships and giving voice to voices that are usually drowned out or ignored.
By letting businesses proliferate, their aim is to undermine assumptions and preconceptions and change the narrative about stigmatized or marginalized groups.
Business weeks of this sort can be very effective in influencing individual change and transforming relationships. This can also be used to open up the policy space, particularly when businesses or under-resourced communities are polarized.
Secure the Vision will be held during Black Business Week. Facilitators will prompt entrepreneurs to conceptualize their short-term goals and by what means they will realize them.
Each attendee will be provided with materials including posters and workbooks authored by the attorneys with visionary entrepreneurs in mind. The inaugural working meeting will also feature on-the-spot consulting for select attendees with guided goal identification and legal issue-spotting.
The vision party will kick-off IBCC’s Texas Black Business Week celebrations — an education-filled week with workshops for every level of business owner; influencing individual change and facilitating strategic relationships.
A Business Vision Party will be held from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 50 at Brick and Barrel in Killeen.
Organizers would like to thank their sponsors, Blessed Properties and Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport for their contributions.
