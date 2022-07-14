Dozens of Killeen firefighters, and at least one helicopter pilot, battled multiple grass fires in triple-digit heat in Killeen Thursday.
The smell of smoke filled the air Thursday afternoon as at least three fires broke out within city limits.
A helicopter carrying water was seen flying over neighborhoods to a fire that came within feet of residential property off of Stagecoach Road.
In south Killeen, a heavy burst of much-needed rain aided Killeen firefighters battling a blaze that erupted on the western side of the Texas A&M University-Central Texas campus off of Clear Creek Road.
Officials on site told the Herald the campus fire may have started from a tossed cigarette butt that landed in a median on the far west side of campus, or lightning from the afternoon rain storm.
The university fire was “under control” by 4:30 p.m., according to a Killeen news release.
The city of Killeen temporarily shut down W.S. Young Drive from Stagecoach to Love Drive at 4:30 p.m. as crews tackled a third fire.
Killeen spokeswoman Janell Ford confirmed Thursday afternoon that residents of two homes voluntarily evacuated in the 5400 block of Spring Valley Drive “due to winds blowing smoke in their home.”
Multiple Killeen fire trucks and firefighters were seen responding to a grass fire at 4401 Stagecoach, near Morning Sun Mobile Home Park, just before 2 p.m. Thursday.
Resident Tot Peleria told the Herald that she heard a loud pop prior to the fire.
According to radio traffic between emergency responders and dispatchers, fire crews also responded to a fire near Featherline Road in south Killeen, and crews were asking help from rural Bell County fire departments.
Bell County remains under a burn ban as the area struggles to stay free of fires during the ongoing drought.
