Killeen motorists may need to consider alternate routes depending on their destination as the city has announced that multiple roads will be closed for multiple days.
From Monday through Wednesday, Stephen Drive between Fort Hood Road and Old Farm-to-Market 440 will have temporary lane closures for westbound traffic.
Crews will be repairing a sewer in the area and will need to close parts of the road for access, city officials said.
While the road will remain open, flaggers will direct traffic around the work area, according to a news release from the city.
Also beginning Monday and projected to last until Jan. 21, various lanes of three roads will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Those roads are:
- East Trimmier Road from Stagecoach Road to County Maintenance Line
- Featherline Road from Stagecoach Road to Chaparral Road
- Llewelyn Drive from Stagecoach Road to Featherline Road
Weather permitting, roads will be closed for the specified 12 hours daily, and their use during those hours will be limited to local traffic only.
Crews will be completing asphalt overlay and milling services, which will result in various lane closures throughout the day, the city said.
Traffic control devices will guide motorists around the work zones.
