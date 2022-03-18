The City of Killeen’s Department of Public Works’ Transportation Division will close several roads beginning Monday, weather permitting, for “slurry seal services.”
The road closures will take place between March 21 through March 31, according to a City of Killeen news release Friday.
Slurry seal services are performed every six to nine years by applying a thin asphalt overlay on roads to fill in cracks and street imperfections. Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will result in 20 lane closures.
The planned closures are as follows:
East Harrison Avenue from North College Street to 2nd Street
West Anderson Avenue from North College to 2nd Street
Dean Avenue from North College to 2nd Street
Dunn Avenue from North College to 2nd Street
Young Avenue from North College to 2nd Street
Sprott Avenue from Root to 10th Street
Green Avenue from North College to 2nd Street
Green Avenue from 4th Street to 10th Street
Austin Avenue from North College to 8th Street
Hoover Avenue from North College to 8th Street
Avenue D from North College to 2nd Street
Avenue A from Root Avenue to 10th Street
Church Avenue from Root Avenue to 10th Street
Avenue B from Root Avenue to 10th Street
4th Street from railroad crossing to Rancier
8th Street from railroad crossing to Rancier
Avenue C from Root Avenue to 10th Street
North Park Street from Avenue C to end of street
North Gray Street from railroad crossing to Rancier
2nd Street from railroad crossing to Rancier
The contractor will have traffic detoured around the work sites, according to the release. Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.
The work is expected to follow the order listed above, so not all roads will be closed at the same time.
The City of Killeen’s Department of Public Works’ Engineering Division will be closing a section of Bonnie Drive between Bonnie Spur and Wheeler Drive from Monday, March 21 to Wednesday, March 23 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day according to a City of Killeen news release Friday.
The closures are for sanitary sewer services being repaired in the area.
If residents have questions about any of the closures, they can contact the City of Killeen Transportation office at 254-616-3153 or email nwaddington@killeentexas.gov.
