Multiple Killeen Police, Fire and EMS units have responded to a two-car accident that occurred around 6:15 p.m. in the 1700 block of Florence Road near Lydia Drive.
Police have blocked off the road to guide traffic and for first responders to render aid. One man was seen being taken from the scene in an ambulance, screaming in pain.
The Herald will provide more information as it becomes available.
