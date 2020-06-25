Florence Road accident
Monique Brand | Herald

Multiple Killeen Police, Fire and EMS units have responded to a two-car accident that occurred around 6:15 p.m. in the 1700 block of Florence Road near Lydia Drive. 

Police have blocked off the road to guide traffic and for first responders to render aid. One man was seen being taken from the scene in an ambulance, screaming in pain. 

The Herald will provide more information as it becomes available. 

Monique Brand - Killeen Daily Herald

mbrand@kdhnews.com

City Hall Reporter

Monique 'Mo' Brand joined the Herald in May 2019. Before that, she covered border coverage and county government in Arizona. She also worked as a reporter in Kerrville, Los Angeles, and Norfolk Virginia. The U.S. Navy veteran grew up in Killeen.

