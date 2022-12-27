Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
A forgery was reported at midnight Monday in the 5600 block of Lions Gate Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Monday in the 1000 block of Circle M Drive.
Illegal discharge of firearm was reported at 2:54 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A theft was reported at 4:30 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Two reports of deadly conduct, discharging a firearm towards a habitation/building/person were reported at 5 a.m. Monday in the 3100 block of Atkinson Avenue.
Deadly conduct, discharging a firearm toward a habitation/building/person was reported at 5:10 a.m. Monday in the 3100 block of Atkinson Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 12:38 p.m. Monday in the area of Hold Drive and South Gray Street.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Bremser Avenue and Stringer Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of North Gray Street.
A city warrant for Killeen Police Department was reported at 2:27 p.m. Monday in the area of Searcy Drive and Terrace Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Blackburn Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:40 p.m. Monday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North Fourth Street.
A theft was reported at 3 p.m. Monday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 3:25 p.m. Monday in the area of East A Avenue and North Fourth Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:59 p.m. Monday in the area of North Roy Reynolds Drive and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Assaulting a public servant was reported at the jail at 8:09 p.m. Monday in the 4800 block of East Rancier Avenue.
An assault was reported at 9 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Cantabrian Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:30 p.m. Monday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Gray Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11 p.m. Monday in the 4200 block of July Drive.
A theft of a vehicle was reported at 11:34 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Maria Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 4:19 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Allen Street.
A sexual assault was reported at 5:34 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Burglary of a vehicle, credit card abuse was reported at 9:59 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Duty on striking a highway fixture/landscape was reported at 10:46 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
A theft was reported at 12:04 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A theft was reported at 12:34 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction was reported at 3:22 p.m. Monday in the intersection of South 13th Street and Veterans Avenue.
Burglary of a building was reported at 1:31 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Lost Trail.
A theft with previous conviction was reported at 4:36 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for warrant for harassment, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 4:22 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of South 13th Street.
An assault, family violence was reported at 4:47 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Dryden Avenue.
An accident was reported at 5:47 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Big Divide Road.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 6:05 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Big Divide Road.
An arrest for speeding was reported at 9:24 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for theft was reported at 2 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for municipal warrants was reported at 3 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
A terroristic threat of family household was reported at 6:04 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Bob White Lane.
An arrest for assault with bodily injury of a family member was reported at 7:35 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Indian Trail.
LAMPASAS
A reckless driver was reported at 3:22 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of North U.S. Highway 183.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 6:44 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Vine Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:45 a.m. Monday on Sue Ann Drive.
A reckless driver was reported at 11:32 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
An accident was reported at 12:51 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of South Key Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:40 p.m. Monday on Sue Ann Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:39 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of North Ridge Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:21 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
