The City of Killeen’s Department of Public Works’ Engineering Division will be closing several roads next week, weather permitting, as part of an ongoing project to install a 20-inch natural gas line in north east Killeen.
The scheduled closures are from Feb. 14 to Feb. 19 and are as follows:
Dickens Drive, from Westcliff Drive to Winchester Drive
Purser Drive, from Westcliff Road to Winchester Drive
Savage Drive, from Westcliff Road to Winchester Drive
Marlin Drive, from Remington Drive to Winchester Drive
Acron Drive, from Prairie Drive to Mountain View Drive
Hunt Drive, from Chase Circle to Mountain View Drive
Jerome Drive, from West Creek Circle to Ridglea Court
Lago Trail, from Lago Circle to Ridglea Court
Lazy Ridge Drive, from Westcliff Road to Whitmire Drive
Hidden Hill Drive, from Schwertner Drive to Whitmire Drive
Schwertner Drive, from Wood Hollow Drive to Whitmire Drive
Repairs are being made to the streets in these areas, and personnel and equipment must enter the roadway to complete the work.
The contractor will have traffic detoured around the work sites. Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.
This full project is scheduled to be completed around the end of February.
