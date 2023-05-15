There will be multiple road closures in different parts of Killeen this week, according to news releases from the City of Killeen.
Garrison Avenue from 10th Street to Gray Street will be closed to through traffic starting Tuesday, through Wednesday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, weather permitting.
The closure is so a contractor can install sewer services, the release said.
The east side of intersection at Blair and Avenue D will also be closed starting Tuesday, but will continue through Friday to replace a concrete valley gutter and make street repairs, weather permitting.
“The contractors will have a traffic control plan in place and detour traffic around the work area. Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices,” the releases said.
