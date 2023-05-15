Community

There will be multiple road closures in different parts of Killeen this week, according to news releases from the City of Killeen.

Garrison Avenue from 10th Street to Gray Street will be closed to through traffic starting Tuesday, through Wednesday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, weather permitting.

