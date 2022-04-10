The City of Killeen is closing several roads in the city in order to perform pavement marking. Janell Ford from the Public Works Transportation Division says, “Motorists are encouraged to use caution, obey traffic control devices and consider an alternate route during street maintenance.”
The street and lane closures will begin at 7 a.m. and may be closed until 7 p.m. daily. Roads will be open only to local residents during this time period. There will be a series of traffic control devices in place to guide motor vehicles around the work zone and closure.
The list of planned closures include:
Valley Road from West Rancier Avenue to Garth Drive.
South Second Street from Veterans Memorial Boulevard (Business 190) to East Hallmark Avenue.
North 38th Street from Lake Road to Westcliff Road.
Sprott Avenue from Root Avenue to North 10th Street.
West Green Avenue from North College to North Second Street.
East Green Avenue from North Fourth Street to North 10th Street.
Church Avenue from Root Avenue to North 10th Street.
Avenue A from Root Avenue to North 10th Street.
Avenue B from Root Avenue to North 10th Street.
Avenue C from Root Avenue to North 10th Street.
Avenue D from Root Avenue to North 10th Street.
College Street from the railroad tracks to W.S. Young Avenue.
North Park Street from West Dean Avenue to the dead end.
North Second Street from the railroad tracks to West Rancier Avenue.
North Fourth Street from the railroad tracks to East Rancier Avenue.
North Gray Street from the railroad tracks to East Rancier Avenue.
Ford reminds drivers to obey traffic control devices for the safety of citizens and workers.
All schedules are based on weather and are subject to change.
“The City of Killeen apologizes for any inconvenience as a result of this work and appreciates your cooperation,” Ford said. Questions may be directed to the City of Killeen Transportation office at (254) 616-3153 or email nwaddington@killeentexas.gov.
