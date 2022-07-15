The Killeen Department of Public Works Engineering Division said in a news release Thursday that road lane closures are planned for Trimmier Road on Monday through Wednesday and Persimmon Drive on Monday and Tuesday, weather permitting.
According to the news release, the southbound lane of 9132 Trimmier Road will be closed on Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. followed by the northbound lane on Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The city also said crews will be closing the westbound lane of Persimmon Drive from 38th Street to Kirk Circle on Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day
According to the news release, the Trimmier Road closures are for installation of a sewer main and Persimmon Drive closure is for fiber optic services being installed in the area, and contractors need to enter the roadway to complete the work.
“The lanes in the opposite direction will remain open and the contractor will have a traffic control plan in and flaggers in place and will guide traffic around the work area. Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices,” the release said.
If residents have questions, they can contact the City of Killeen Engineering office at 254-616-3172 or email engineering@killeentexas.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.