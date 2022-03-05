National Weather Service officials are expecting a couple of cool fronts to bring about some rain chances to the Killeen area throughout the week. The first round of rain is expected to come into the area Sunday evening.
“We have a front that will be dropping into the area (Sunday) evening, so we will have a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Tom Bradshaw. “It will become likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.”
The front should provide high temperatures in the low 60s on Monday as well as a 20 to 30% chance of rain on Tuesday.
After a couple of projected sunny days with temperatures expected to reach the 60s and 70s on Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures could drop into the low 50s Friday, Bradshaw said.
Though rain is likely throughout the week, Bradshaw said it is not likely to be a lot.
“It should be pretty light,” Bradshaw said. “I’d say less than a quarter of an inch in general.”
Much of the area remains in some level of drought conditions, according to the latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor, which was released Thursday.
The most significantly impacted area is much of Coryell County, where the majority is under extreme drought conditions, the second-to-highest designation given by the U.S. Drought Monitor. The rest of the county, along with all of Lampasas and portions of Bell County are under severe drought conditions, a step of severity lower than extreme.
Bell County runs the gamut of drought conditions with portions of it experiencing varying levels of severity, including no drought, abnormally dry, moderate drought and severe drought conditions.
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, last updated Saturday, all three counties are under outdoor burn bans along with 122 other counties across the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.