An altercation involving an unknown number of people broke out early Friday morning near Club Moet, 308 S. 2nd St., in Killeen.
Ronnie Supak with the Killeen Police Department, said Monday that there were multiple fights in the parking lot of the club and somewhere between 20 and 30 gunshots were fired.
Nobody was hit by gunfire and the only injury was a man that was struck with “an object believed to be a pipe,” Supak said.
He added that the gunfire led to many people driving off in their vehicles and that there were multiple vehicle accidents as a result of the fights.
“At this point in time we don’t have one certain thing that caused this to take off. All of the fights spun off of each other,” Supak said.
One female was arrested for possession of a weapon, according to Supak.
“It was just mass chaos is what it was,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.