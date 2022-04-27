The City of Killeen’s Department of Public Works’ Engineering Division will be closing the northbound lane of North Park Street, according to a news release on Wednesday.
The lane will be closed from Green Avenue to Rancier Avenue and westbound lane of Green Avenue from North 2nd Street to North Park Street Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Both closures are weather permitting.
“The closures are for sanitary sewer services being repaired in the area,” The release said. “The contractor will have a traffic control plan in place, and guide motorists around the work area. Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.”
