Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal trespassing was reported at 12:13 a.m. Saturday, in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 6 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of 761st Tank Battalion Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:30 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Safady Avenue.
Fictitious license plate was reported at 7:35 a.m. Saturday in the area of Phyllis Drive and Trimmier Road.
A city warrant was reported at 12:15 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Lake Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Brewster Avenue.
A theft was reported at 1:13 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 1:14 p.m. Saturday in the area of Hall Avenue and North 12th Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:19 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
A theft was reported at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
A theft was reported at 6:05 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 6:55 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Culp Avenue.
A theft reported at 7 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:35 p.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Littlewood Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 9:36 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Trimmier Road.
An aggravated assault was reported at 11:15 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Unlawfully carrying of weapons was reported at 11:20 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department did not provide police reports on Sunday.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department did not provide police reports on Sunday.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:50 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A noise disturbance was reported at 2:31 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 2:37 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of South Highway 281.
An arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 1 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
Suspicious activity reported at 2:42 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 3:41 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of North Highway 281.
Harassment was reported at 4:51 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of North Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 6:08 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:41 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of South Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 6:50 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Naruna Road.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 7:42 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of North Hackberry Street
Suspicious activity was reported at 8:27 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East Avenue G.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:53 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:14 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:33 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
