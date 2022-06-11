At least three vehicles were involved in a wreck on Stan Schlueter Loop near the Interstate 14 overpass in Killeen on Saturday morning.
Airbags were seen deployed in one of the damaged vehicles, as police and an ambulance responded to the scene.
The intersection was shut down for a brief period of time as police directed traffic to alternate routes.
Tow trucks carried off the damaged vehicles shortly before noon.
Questions to police were not immediately returned.
